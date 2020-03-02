Cranial Implants Market Top Manufacturers and Technology Forecast to 2030 - Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, Medartis

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Global Cranial Implants Market 2030 offers deep analysis on the key impacting factors to assist the industry players with implementation of ideal growth and expansion strategies for the forecast period 2019 - 2030. The report also highlights important statistics for providing a better picture of the market to the buyers. According to the report, the global cranial implants market was estimated to be over US$ 800 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.



The prominent players in the global cranial implants market are Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, Medartis, Kelyniam Global Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Xilloc Medical B.V., KLS Martin Group, Ortho Baltic, among others.



Increasing innovations in the field of cranial implants coupled with growing technological advancements by way of 3-D printing, computer-aided implant design, and regenerative medicine has catalyzed the emergence of patient-specific 3D implants that are fabricated using a variety of materials, including ceramic, polymer or metal. Cranial implants are efficacious and precise for treatment of cranial defects; these implants aid surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes.



The growth of the market is further fueled by factors such as a rising demand for customized cranial implants, growing geriatric population, and upsurge in the number of trauma cases due to road accidents and injuries. Moreover, rising awareness regarding different options in cranial implants, growing focus on research and development are some of the other factors triggering the growth of cranial implants market.



North America A Major Market Share Holder



North America holds the major share of the global cranial implants market. The growth in this region is anticipated to be propelled by factors such as growing geriatric population, presence of key players, increasing awareness amongst the population regarding cranial implants, availability of technologically enhanced cranial implants. The key players in this region have a strong product portfolio, which offers a wider choice to the patient population. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



