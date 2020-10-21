Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.15 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2022.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013606/craniomaxillofacial-cmf-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-cranial-flap-fixation-cmf-distraction-temporomandibular-joint-replacement-thoracic-fixation-bone-graft-substitute-mf-plate-and-screw-fixation-2-by-material-metals-and-alloys-polymers-3-by-end-user-hospital-ambulatory-surgical-center-4-by-application-neurosurgery-ent-orthognathic-and-dental-surgery-plastic-surgery-covering-stryker-corporation-kls-martin-l-p-medtronic-plc-medartis-ag-tmj-concepts/inquiry?source=releasewire&mode=74



Top Companies in the Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market: Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG, TMJ Concepts. and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, Thoracic Fixation, Bone Graft Substitute, MF Plate and Screw Fixation 2) By Material: Metals and alloys, Polymers 3) By End User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center 4) By Application, Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic and Dental Surgery, Plastic Surgery



North America was the largest region in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The CMF devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The rise in demand of reconstructive surgery is the driving force for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. The demand for reconstructive surgery is attributed to the growing trend of cosmetic treatment amongst millennials. The procedure required to carry out a cosmetic treatment needs CMF devices and equipment. Hence, the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment increases. For example, according to a report by American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), a rise of 47% has been observed for cosmetic procedures since 2013.



The high cost of surgery is the restraint for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. High cost of the surgery, made it less affordable it becomes for the patients, affecting the demand for CMF devices and equipment. For example, an orthognathic surgery (a jaw corrective surgery) cost in the United States is around $20,000-$40,000.



The trend of usage of 3D Printing technology is on the rise in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. 3D Printing technology is a process of making complex structures which are built by stacking up thin layers on one another and cutting out complex edges. The use of 3D biomedical models during cranial and maxillofacial reconstructive surgery is extremely useful. The 3D models would help in preoperative planning by using 3D biomodeling technique. For example, Reninshaw Company has manufactured LaserImplants that are 3D Printed metal CMF patient specific implants having high strength and flexibility.



Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013606/craniomaxillofacial-cmf-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-cranial-flap-fixation-cmf-distraction-temporomandibular-joint-replacement-thoracic-fixation-bone-graft-substitute-mf-plate-and-screw-fixation-2-by-material-metals-and-alloys-polymers-3-by-end-user-hospital-ambulatory-surgical-center-4-by-application-neurosurgery-ent-orthognathic-and-dental-surgery-plastic-surgery-covering-stryker-corporation-kls-martin-l-p-medtronic-plc-medartis-ag-tmj-concepts?source=releasewire&mode=74



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com