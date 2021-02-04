Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market
Craniomaxillofacial devices are used in various surgeries, including cosmetic surgeries and deep skull surgeries. The technological advent of robotic surgery aids and 3D printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery would lead to the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/46
Prominent Players Profiled in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market:
DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.
Market Drivers
Growing incidences of facial fractures, craniomaxillofacial trauma cases, congenital deformities, and preference for minimally invasive treatment is projected to boost the market for craniomaxillofacial surgery (CMF) devices. The development of better techniques such as robotic arm-assisted CMF procedure and bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgery is expected to boost the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices over time. The availability of funds for cosmetic surgery and the growing demand for reconstructive surgeries are also expected to encourage the development of the industry.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cranial Flap Fixation Device
CMF Distraction Device
Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
Thoracic Fixation Device
Bone Graft Substitute Device
MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
CMF Drilling Systems
Mid Face Implant Systems
Patient-Customized Solutions
3D Printing technology Device
Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Metal Based Implants
Titanium
Other Metal Alloys
Bioabsorbable Material
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Co-polymers
Self reinforcing (SR)
Ceramic Based Implants
Polymers/Biomaterials
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
Distraction Osteogenesis
Others
Plastic Surgery
ENT
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/46
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the global market during the forecast period due to the growing incidences of congenital deformities and a surge in demand for plastic surgeries in such cases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to observe considerable growth due to the surging demand for aesthetic cosmetic surgeries in South Korea. Furthermore, the development of infrastructures in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea is further expected to boost market growth.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-craniomaxillofacial-devices-market