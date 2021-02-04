Emergen Research

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.

 

Craniomaxillofacial devices are used in various surgeries, including cosmetic surgeries and deep skull surgeries. The technological advent of robotic surgery aids and 3D printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery would lead to the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market. The global craniomaxillofacial devices market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market:

DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

Market Drivers

Growing incidences of facial fractures, craniomaxillofacial trauma cases, congenital deformities, and preference for minimally invasive treatment is projected to boost the market for craniomaxillofacial surgery (CMF) devices. The development of better techniques such as robotic arm-assisted CMF procedure and bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgery is expected to boost the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices over time. The availability of funds for cosmetic surgery and the growing demand for reconstructive surgeries are also expected to encourage the development of the industry.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device
CMF Distraction Device
Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
Thoracic Fixation Device
Bone Graft Substitute Device
MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
CMF Drilling Systems
Mid Face Implant Systems
Patient-Customized Solutions
3D Printing technology Device
Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants
Titanium
Other Metal Alloys
Bioabsorbable Material
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Co-polymers
Self reinforcing (SR)
Ceramic Based Implants
Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery
Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
Distraction Osteogenesis
Others
Plastic Surgery
ENT
Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the global market during the forecast period due to the growing incidences of congenital deformities and a surge in demand for plastic surgeries in such cases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to observe considerable growth due to the surging demand for aesthetic cosmetic surgeries in South Korea. Furthermore, the development of infrastructures in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea is further expected to boost market growth.

