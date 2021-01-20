Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Trauma has become a significant public health concern around the world, with facial injuries being one of the most common types of trauma. The demand for Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (CMF) devices is expected to increase due to rising incidences of facial fractures, congenital deformities, cases of craniomaxillofacial trauma and the preference for minimally invasive care. This market will be significantly affected by the growing occurrence of facial fractures due to road traffic, sports injury, fall from height, attack and other causes. Several governments and non-governmental organizations are working to provide better care services for all.



Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Drivers



From its valuation of USD 2.50 billion in 2019, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.92 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.8 percent.



Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.



New techniques, such as robotic arm-assisted CMF procedure and bio-absorbable surgery for cranial fixation, will create new opportunities over time to increase demand for craniomaxillofacial products. In addition, an increased incidence of street accidents is expected to contribute to market growth due to rapid urbanization. It is also expected that the availability of funds for cosmetic surgery and the rising demand for reconstructive surgery would improve the growth of the industry.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market: Regional Outlook



Although the United States accounts for the largest market share, in South Korea, craniomaxillofacial surgeries are more common. The Asia Pacific region contributes to a large share of demand for craniomaxillofacial devices. Plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements are in high demand in South Korea. Increased demand will dramatically affect the availability of craniomaxillofacial devices in Asia.



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of sports and facial fractures



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries



4.2.2.3. Technological advancement



4.3. Market restraints analysis



4.3.1.1. Lack of reimbursement policies



4.4. Technological Insights



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Test Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Cranial Flap Fixation Device



5.1.2. CMF Distraction Device



5.1.3. Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device



5.1.4. Thoracic Fixation Device



5.1.5. Bone Graft Substitute Device



5.1.6. MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device



5.1.7. CMF Drilling Systems



5.1.8. Mid Face Implant Systems



5.1.9. Patient-Customized Solutions



5.1.10. 3D Printing technology Device



5.1.11. Bioabsorbable osteofixation devices



Chapter 6. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Metal Based Implants



6.1.1.1. Titanium



6.1.1.2. Other metal alloys



6.1.2. Bioabsorbable Material



6.1.2.1. Polylactic acid (PLA)



6.1.2.2. Co-polymers



6.1.2.3. Self reinforcing (SR)



6.1.3. Ceramic based Implants



6.1.4. Polymers/Biomaterials



Chapter 7. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Neurosurgery



7.1.2. Orthognathic and Dental Surgery



7.1.2.1. Distraction osteogenesis



7.1.2.2. Others



7.1.3. Plastic Surgery



7.1.4. ENT



7.1.5. Others



To Be Continued…!



Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @

