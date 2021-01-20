Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Trauma has become a significant public health concern around the world, with facial injuries being one of the most common types of trauma. The demand for Craniomaxillofacial Surgery (CMF) devices is expected to increase due to rising incidences of facial fractures, congenital deformities, cases of craniomaxillofacial trauma and the preference for minimally invasive care. This market will be significantly affected by the growing occurrence of facial fractures due to road traffic, sports injury, fall from height, attack and other causes. Several governments and non-governmental organizations are working to provide better care services for all.
Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Drivers
From its valuation of USD 2.50 billion in 2019, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 3.92 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.8 percent.
Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.
New techniques, such as robotic arm-assisted CMF procedure and bio-absorbable surgery for cranial fixation, will create new opportunities over time to increase demand for craniomaxillofacial products. In addition, an increased incidence of street accidents is expected to contribute to market growth due to rapid urbanization. It is also expected that the availability of funds for cosmetic surgery and the rising demand for reconstructive surgery would improve the growth of the industry.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cranial Flap Fixation Device
CMF Distraction Device
Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
Thoracic Fixation Device
Bone Graft Substitute Device
MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
CMF Drilling Systems
Mid Face Implant Systems
Patient-Customized Solutions
3D Printing technology Device
Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Metal Based Implants
Titanium
Other Metal Alloys
Bioabsorbable Material
Polylactic acid (PLA)
Co-polymers
Self reinforcing (SR)
Ceramic Based Implants
Polymers/Biomaterials
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Neurosurgery
Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
Distraction Osteogenesis
Others
Plastic Surgery
ENT
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market: Regional Outlook
Although the United States accounts for the largest market share, in South Korea, craniomaxillofacial surgeries are more common. The Asia Pacific region contributes to a large share of demand for craniomaxillofacial devices. Plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements are in high demand in South Korea. Increased demand will dramatically affect the availability of craniomaxillofacial devices in Asia.
TOC
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of sports and facial fractures
4.2.2.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries
4.2.2.3. Technological advancement
4.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3.1.1. Lack of reimbursement policies
4.4. Technological Insights
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Test Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Cranial Flap Fixation Device
5.1.2. CMF Distraction Device
5.1.3. Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
5.1.4. Thoracic Fixation Device
5.1.5. Bone Graft Substitute Device
5.1.6. MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
5.1.7. CMF Drilling Systems
5.1.8. Mid Face Implant Systems
5.1.9. Patient-Customized Solutions
5.1.10. 3D Printing technology Device
5.1.11. Bioabsorbable osteofixation devices
Chapter 6. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Metal Based Implants
6.1.1.1. Titanium
6.1.1.2. Other metal alloys
6.1.2. Bioabsorbable Material
6.1.2.1. Polylactic acid (PLA)
6.1.2.2. Co-polymers
6.1.2.3. Self reinforcing (SR)
6.1.3. Ceramic based Implants
6.1.4. Polymers/Biomaterials
Chapter 7. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Neurosurgery
7.1.2. Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
7.1.2.1. Distraction osteogenesis
7.1.2.2. Others
7.1.3. Plastic Surgery
7.1.4. ENT
7.1.5. Others
To Be Continued…!
Browse Full RD with TOC of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market
