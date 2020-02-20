Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Craniomaxillofacial implants are medical implants used in surgeries of maxillofacial region such as, head, face, neck, oral, and jaw surgeries. Craniomaxillofacial implants may be used to treat any congenital disease, facial deformity, or for aesthetic purposes. These can be either placed permanently or temporarily in the body and can be removed when they are no longer needed.



The global cranio maxillofacial implants market is growing, due to increasing frequency of fractures with the growth of aging population, who are more prone to fractures. Cranio maxillofacial implants surgery is performed for treating severe injuries in patient's cranial and facial bones. The treatment of injured cranial and facial bones require internal fixators, such as plate and screw fixation systems, bone graft substitutes flap fixation devices, or others to fix the facial fracture. In addition, globally the emergence of new procedural techniques and positive clinical outcome is further fuelling the growth of the market.



Key companies covered as a part of this study include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, OsteoMed L.P., Medartis AG, KLS Martin, Calavera Surgical Design, and Matrix Surgical USA.



Market Segmentation:



The report segments the world craniomaxillofacial implants market based on product, application site, raw material and property.



Based on product, the market is categorized into mid face implants, cranial or neuro implants, mandibular orthognathic implants, distraction systems, bone graft substitutes, thoracic fixation systems, total TMJ replacement systems, dural repair products, and cranial flap fixation systems.



On the basis of raw materials, market is divided into polymers, ceramics, metals and biomaterials.



On the basis of application site, the implants are classified into internal fixators and external fixators.



Regional Analysis:



North America dominated the global craniomaxillofacial implants market in 2018, due to a considerable rise in the number of craniomaxillofacial surgeries, especially in the U.S. As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, CMF injuries account for about 150,000 annual deaths in the U.S.



Europe is the second leading regional market, which is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. As per the WHO, the prevalence of cleft lip with or without cleft palate is almost 10.0 to 14.0 per 10,000 in Finland.



The Asia Pacific market is likely to show a high CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to rising disposable income, growing awareness programs and conferences, and increasing market players' focus to expand their regional presence. Some prominent countries in the Asia Pacific include China, India, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and Japan.



