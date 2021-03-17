New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Craniomaxillofacial Implants market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8 %. Craniomaxillofacial Implants are the medical accessories that are embedded for the injuries, diseases, congenital facial disorders in the head, neck, jaw, and face, hence treating the deformed site. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, about 20-30 million get injured or disabled in road accidents, which is amongst the key driving factors for the Craniomaxillofacial Implants. The material of manufacturing the Implants has now been improved, such that they can be contoured easily. For instance, biomaterials and other polymers. The rise in the road accidents and traumas, hike in the sports injuries, increasing prevalence of congenital facial disorders (for instance, Cleft lip or palate) are the factors that are expected to be responsible for fueling the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, an oral cleft is observed in approximately 1 in every 700 live births in the United States of America.



Furthermore, the increasing need to experience better aesthetics, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures across the globe is the primary factor that fosters the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Implants market. There are various technological advancements in the field of medical devices such as autoclavable cleft, which is expected to boost the market. Moreover, in June 2019, Stryker announced that it is to invest over €200 million in Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I) projects to deliver next-generation products and services across its medical, surgical, and orthopedic.



Further key findings from the report suggest



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that each year in the United States, about 2,650 babies are born with a cleft palate, and 4,440 babies are born with a cleft lip with or without a cleft palate. Furthermore, the growth in the demand for better aesthetics would drive the market of Craniomaxillofacial Implants.



Titanium has been the most used product after conventional inserts, but the stress shielding effect on bone, possible interference with the growth of the affected region is an important factor resulting to the removal of these inserts. The recent innovation was Resorbable type of embeds, which degrades slowly into the body and hence stays for a time period such that the bone unites as earlier.



About 20-50 million injuries take place in road accidents globally, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel. The injuries and the deformities caused need inserts for the head, face, neck, jaw region. This growth in demand for such inserts is expected to help the market gain traction in the coming years.



The recent advancement, especially in the material type, has been made. For instance, Craniomaxillofacial Implants made up of biomaterials and polymers, can be easily contoured and showed lesser side effects post-surgery. It is expected to gain attention amongst the healthcare providers, plastic surgeons, and provide lucrative growth to the market during the forecast period.



The key players in this sector are focusing more on the technological advancements. For instance, Aesculap, has brought up the first double-sided cranial fixation system, CranioFix2, which allows cranial flap fixation in less than two minutes, because of the ease in the application and use of the product. Furthermore, this product is expected to allow higher stability post-surgery and hence would help the market to grow due to such innovations



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Craniomaxillofacial Implants market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Craniomaxillofacial Implants market are listed below:



Medtronic, Stryker, Depuy Synthes, KLS Martin, Zimmer Biomet, Integra Lifesciences, OsteoMed, Medartis, Matrix Surgical USA, and Calavera.



Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Cranial or Neuron Implants

Mid Face Implants

Mandibular Orthognathic Implants

Cranial Flap fixation

Bone Grafting Substitutes

Distraction Systems

Thoracic Repair System

Dural Repair Products

Total TMJ Replacement System



Material Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Titanium Metals and alloys



Calcium Phosphate Ceramics



Polymers



Biomaterials



Resorbing - ability Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Resorbable Fixators



Non- Resorbable Fixators



Location Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Internal Fixators



External Fixators



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Orthognathic Surgeries



Dental Surgeries



Neurosurgeries



ENT Surgeries



Plastic Surgery



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals & Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others



Radical Features of the Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Craniomaxillofacial Implants market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Craniomaxillofacial Implants industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing incidences of congenital facial deformity



3.1.2. Growing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction procedures



3.1.3. Rising number of road accidents



Chapter 4. Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Craniomaxillofacial Implants Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Market Indicators Analysis



4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis



4.3.1.1. Technological advancements



4.3.1.2. Increasing need for improving aesthetics



4.3.1.3. Growing prevalence of trauma



4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis



4.3.2.1. Higher cost of craniomaxillar surgeries



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Continued…



