Crave Furniture Launches New Website to Better Showcase Furniture

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Crave Furniture invites consumers to check out their new website, designed to make the furniture shopping experience easy. Every product is hand selected with comfort and design in mind. "Offering products from across the globe, Crave has the items needed to beautify any room in the home. The is a great place to see contemporary furniture," Earl Batto of Crave Furniture declares.



Crave Furniture offers pieces for every room in the home along with rugs and textiles. lighting and art and decor. "Take a look at these dining tables in Calgary. The Mantis Stainless Steel table becomes a focal point of your dining room thanks to its unique, modern design while the Multi Dining Table (Square Legs) blends perfectly in a minimalist room. Crave Furniture has a table for every space and every style," Mr. Batto continues.



Children deserve quality furniture just as adults do and Crave Furniture understands this. The High Cabin Sleeper provides storage space for childhood treasures and comes in a variety of finishes while the High Sleeper offers a touch of elegance to the room with its unusual design. "Children will ask to go to bed at night when they have either of these beds in their room," Mr. Batto suggests.



Just as children deserve to be comfortable, guests do also when visiting a home. The majority of sofa beds available for purchase today offer more of a traditional look, but Crave Furniture has searched the world to find modern sofa beds anyone would be proud to own. "These are very unique sofa beds, ones not found elsewhere. Be sure to check out the Giga and the Sven Sofa Bed along with the many other styles available on the new website," Mr. Batto goes on to say.



When purchasing new furniture for the home, consumers often forget the finishing touches. Crave Furniture offers rugs and textiles, art and decor and lighting for every room in the home. "The Block Party rug adds a contemporary feel to any room as does the Amelia mirror. Combine the two for a modern look that will be admired by all,"Mr. Batto states.



About Crave Furniture

Crave Furniture, established by Olga Brovkina, showcases Ms. Brovkina's appreciation for craftsmanship, art and great design. Furniture and decor remain of great importance in creating a living space and every item offered at Crave Furniture meets two criteria. The workmanship and design of the piece must be first class and the modern furniture must be comfortable while adding warmth to the home. Crave Furniture offers the finest in contemporary furniture and inspiring design accessories. Expert consulting services are offered for those needing assistance in this area with the goal being to offer ideas and inspiration so each client has a living space which becomes a joy to live with every day.