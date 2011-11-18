Crawford Custom Jewellers Sees Increased Request for Custom Engagement and Wedding Rings

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- According to the owners of Crawford Custom Jewellers, each successive year sees more couples asking for custom designed engagement and wedding rings. With the successful completion of thousands of wedding and engagement rings Toronto couples have come to trust Crawford Jewellers for their growing reputation in the custom jewelry industry.



Regardless of price point, materials or elements, the custom design process can still be lengthy if the couple does not have an idea of what they want. From the jeweller's perspective, once the couple has a strong vision of the ring, the design and crafting process can take anywhere from one to several weeks. “We’ve amassed more than 35,000 molds as the design source for our huge style selection, so we’re confident that we can produce whatever anyone can imagine,” said Crawford Custom Jewellers manager and co-owner Leanne Crawford. “Of course, imagination must be fed by understanding of process, materials, budget and a direction, which usually means a fair amount of guidance and education from us.”



The custom process can be greatly aided by viewing the wide selection of unique engagement rings and wedding rings Toronto couples can only find at their store. “Our in-house design experts produce sketches that can be refined with the couple’s direction,” said Crawford Custom Jewellers founder and co-owner Ken Crawford. “We patiently work with the couple to make adjustments and fine-tune these images until the renderings match their vision, which is then followed by a wax master for accurate three-dimensional representation of the piece.”



At this point, the casting process begins, which is followed by polishing, insetting stones and any filigree work based on the design. Every piece of jewellery in the store is created from sterling silver, platinum or gold with custom designs created for any price range to meet client budgets.



Crawford Custom Jewellers also specializes in repairs and remodeling with a highly experienced goldsmith on the premises at all times. Their craftsmen are known throughout the country for their ability to take old jewellery and give them a second life. As one of the city’s premiere engagement and wedding ring jewellery stores Toronto buyers look to Crawford Custom Jewellers for innovation, beauty and timeless classicism. To learn more, please visit http://crawfordjewellers.ca/



About Crawford Custom Jewellers

Family-owned since 1963, Toronto-based Crawford Custom Jewellers has over 4,000 custom-designed jewellery items including engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings and colored stones. Additionally, they offer a wide selection of fine quality gold, silver and platinum jeweller necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, pins and cuff links as well as repairs. The Crawfords happily offer free diamond viewings by appointment at their retail location in The Kingsway in Etobicoke.