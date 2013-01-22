Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Crawford Provincial, Canada’s premier packaging, shipping, and industrial supply experts, once again teamed up with Operation Christmas Child to continue bringing joy to children in need around the world.



In keeping with their long tradition of giving, Crawford Provincial together with their many supply partners, joined Operation Christmas Child to bring toys, clothes, books and other personal items to children in impoverished countries across the globe. The items are packed in shoe boxes which are sent to distribution centers, are then packaged into shipping cartons and placed securely on pallets for shipment overseas. The joint effort produced nearly a million gift boxes for needy children and allowed many to receive a Christmas gift for the very first time!



Crawford Provincial supplies all of the stretch film and packing tape necessary for shipping these gifts. This is possible through the cooperation of all of its departments including, accounting and purchasing, warehouse and logistics and customer care. Together with their many partners, Operation Christmas Child is able to secure all the components necessary to achieve their objectives year after year.



Crawford Provincial is one of Canada’s largest privately held suppliers for industrial packaging and shipping supplies. Among their many products are; machine shrink wrap film, stretch wrap film, pallet wrap, bubble wrap, and case sealing tape. They also provide industrial packaging equipment, such as; shrink wrap equipment, shrink tunnels, stretch wrappers, case sealing equipment, and case erecting equipment to thousands of loyal and satisfied clients.



Crawford Provincial has been in business since 1963 and they are proud to be able to use their services in this industry to make a difference in the world. Operation Christmas Child provides them the opportunity to take what they do best and use it to help others. Their two locations in Mississauga and London, Ontario allow them to get the supplies to both of Operation Christmas Child’s distribution centers to ensure that this precious cargo has a smooth journey. The continued success during the many years of collaboration between Operation Christmas Child and Crawford Provincial promises to maintain a continuing legacy of caring and hope for years to come.



For more information about Crawford Provincial packaging solutions visit the company websites including the Packaging Equipment Solution Division: Crawford Provincial Packaging Equipment (website: http://cppackagingequipment.com), the Industry and Packaging Supply Solution Division: Crawford Provincial Supply Line (website: http://cpsupplyline.com) and The Packaging Solutions Blog (http://solutions.cpsupplyline.com).