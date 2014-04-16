Crazy-Hat-club.com Presents a Huge Collection of Caps

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Caps are one of the accessories which are used for style as well as professional purposes. It is a product which has an infinite style and design to choose from. However, like any other industry the patterns, styling, comfort and designs do keep changing. In order to get a variety of choices it is only the right store or manufacturer who can offer. One of the popular manufacturers and exporters from China are the team behind Crazy-hat-club.com. The website is owned and promoted by Hatbay Corp. The shop is available for both individual and wholesale buyers. The collection of fitted caps as well as snapback hats is presented from brands such as new era, Mitchell, Ness or the popular YUMS snapback.



The collection is so vast that it offers over 15,000 styles to choose from. The site also offers customized caps for specific purposes. It may be a team or a group of individuals supporting their favourite teams. They could be from any sport i.e. baseball, NBA, Football, BFL league, etc. Besides that custom colours and sizes are also an option which people could get from the website. The sport and fashion hats designed and offered at the company are due to the regular research by the designers behind this attractive accessory.



Presently the company is one of the biggest distributors in China which ensures that customers can rely on the quality of products on offer. They also ship bulk orders to businesses in countries like UK, USA, Germany, France, Australia, etc. The purchasers may even get discounts up to 40 to 80% depending on the scale of their orders. The custom service provided by the OEM factory of the company manufactures unique hats. These hats are as per the changing needs and demands of the present market. The idea behind their selling and online store is to offer the customers with a flexible shopping experience backed by quick response as well as faster handling. Better packaging and a guarantee of delivering the goods safely is one of the other areas which the company specializes in.



Some of the popular product on the website includes the Mitchell and ness snapbacks and the YMCMB cap. To know more about the options available, visitors can check the entire website. They have products for virtually each and every taste. Moreover, they can get in touch with the representatives of the company at any of the mentioned contact details, if they have any more queries.



About Hatbay Corp

www.crazy-hat-club.com

Hatbay Corp, is a manufacturer and exporter from China which offers a vast collection of caps and hats. The company offers its products through its website which is the http://www.crazy-hat-club.com and http://fittedsme.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Hatbay Corp.

City, State, Country: Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Email Id: crazyhatclubs@gmail.com

Website: http://www.crazy-hat-club.com