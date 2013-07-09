CrazyOz.com Facilitates Free Personal Ads Posting

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- CrazyOz.com offers the provision for posting personal and other advertisements for free. Based in United Kingdom, the site offers its services solely for people residing in UK. The personal advertisements in the website include those for dating, friendship, travel buddies and many more. The online advertisement portal is designed, hand coded and run by a single person. The site does not support auto deletion of the advertisements.



The site has received a lot of acknowledgement for its services. According to Alicia Patrick, a client with the site, it has played an important role for helping her find her life partner. Alicia met her husband through the dating advertisements in the classified Ads column of the site. They chatted for a few months before planning to meet up. The relation had been going steady for a year before they got married a few months ago. Alicia is all grateful to the website for bringing her the joy of a happy and content life.



The site offers many tips and measures for having a safe internet dating experience. Since the ads are posted through the net for free, the chances for scammers and fake personalities are high. “Most people who use Internet dating sites are good honest people, but you also get some dishonest people who will try to scam you out of money or just waste your time for fun”, says Oz, the owner of CrazyOz.com. The site suggests keeping a close watch on the photos and nature of the contacting person. Moreover it would be better to search for the person in the social networking sites. A fake personality is not likely to possess a genuine account.



The site offers advertisement services for properties, jobs, motors and vehicles, communities and much more. It is also accessible on the social networking sites such as Twitter, Facebook and the sort. The site believes in word of mouth publicity and values customer feedback. The feedback about the site can be posted at the space provided for the same.



