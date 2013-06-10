CrazyOz.com Takes on Its Rival Gumtree with Its Free Classified Ads

Middlesex, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The website CrazyOz.com allows every person over 18 years to post contents related to classified ads of most categories completely free. This website is dedicated to help users living in and around UK in buying and selling of motors, property, electronics, furniture, jewellery and much more. The viewers can choose from an exhaustive listing of products on the website. The website operates in compliance with all rules and regulations issued by the government of UK.



The CrazyOz website can be utilized by job providers and job seekers alike. The link for ‘jobs’ in the homepage is sub-divided under different titles like Accountancy, Business opportunities, Building, Construction, IT, Computing and many more. Employers can post their requirements under the relevant category. The job seekers are also allowed to upload details of the type of employment they are looking for. The CrazyOz website has now become a perfect venue to host one’s advertisement and seems to be overtaking its rival Gumtree in popularity.



The distinguishing feature of CrazyOz is that the users can post classified ads for free, which makes this site unique and sets it apart from its rival counterparts. Many users are finding this website as an alternative to Gumtree which is comparatively quite expensive. The popularity of CrazyOz seems to be increasing day by day gauging from the number of daily visitors to the website.



The website says, “CrazyOz is a free classifieds website service to the community, where you can buy, sell and find cars, bikes laptops Electronics, flats, rooms, houses, jobs, friends, dates, pen pals and local events. We simply provide a free service where you can post anything you want to buy, sell or you are looking for obviously within the law”



The website has a privacy policy which ensures confidentiality of information provided by the user. A fee is charged by CrazyOz related to the posting of certain ads of the Sugar Daddy Dating category. Apart from that, all other classifieds can be posted for free unlike its rival companies.



To get more information about CrazyOz, visit www.crazyoz.com the official website.



About CrazyOz.com

The CrazyOz.com is a website owned and run by one person. The website was originally known as OzAdz.com and was made available to the public of UK in the year 2009. In 2013 it was renamed to CrazyOz.com. This website gives an opportunity to all people from UK to purchase and sell property, cars, jewellery, electronics and other numerous items. The posting of classified ads in this website is free. Some other services offered by CrazyOz include finding friends and partners. The website has added certain specific services to set it apart from its rivals.



Media Contact

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Contact No: 0207-739-5392

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com/