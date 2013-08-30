CrazyPromotions.net Releases Verizon FIOS Promo Code Page for September 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The right promo code can help someone save hundreds of dollars when shopping online. Today, there are a number of websites dedicated to revealing promotional codes for online companies. Unfortunately, at many of these websites, the codes simply do not work.



CrazyPromotions.net has gained a reputation for great coupons that are tried and tested. CrazyPromotions.net is an online coupon code website that reveals the craziest working promo codes from across the internet. The website recently released a Verizon promo code for Verizon’s fiber optic (FIOS) service where customers can receive a discounted monthly rate and a number of other bonus gifts if they sign up for FIOS service today.



A spokesperson for CrazyPromotions.net explains why the Verizon FIOS promotion code is so valuable:



“We love releasing promo codes like the one we recently revealed for Verizon FIOS. That promotion gives customers the Triple Play package - which includes phone, internet, and cable service - for $89.99 per month. That includes Prime HD channels and 15/5 Mbps internet speeds. Customers also receive other bonuses, like a free wireless router, a 50% discount on HBO, Showtime, and Cinemax, and on-the-go access to wireless hotspots across the country.”



Those who don’t need phone, internet, and cable plans bundled together can create their own Verizon bundles to fit into any budget. The Verizon FIOS promo posted at CrazyPromotions.net also comes with no contract, which means customers can cancel at any time and switch to another provider without penalty.



Verizon promotional codes aren’t the only popular item at CrazyPromotions.net. The website also offers a range of promo codes for other online companies, including Shoebuy, HP, and Straight Talk. Each company’s promotional code is accompanied with a description of the company and a detailed tutorial on how to enter that promo code online.



The goal of the site is to making saving money online as easy as possible:



“More people shop online today than ever before. Unfortunately, many shoppers are letting hundreds of dollars go to waste when they don’t enter promo codes prior to checking out online. That promo code box is there for a reason, and our goal is to make sure visitors know exactly how to take full advantage of it.”



About CrazyPromotions.net

CrazyPromotions.net is a promo code website that features promotional codes and shopping advice for major online retailers. The website recently revealed a page for Verizon fiber optic (FIOS) promo codes. For more information, please visit: http://crazypromotions.net