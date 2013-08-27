CRDive.com Lets Visitors Book the Costa Rica Diving Vacation of Their Dreams

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Costa Rica is one of the most naturally beautiful countries in the world. From the lush jungles to the sandy beaches, Costa Rica has plenty of ways to keep visitors entertained. However, many visitors to Costa Rica don’t realize that some of the most beautiful parts of the country can be found underwater.



Diving in Costa Rica is an unforgettable experience, and a website called CRDive.com wants to make sure visitors experience the best of Costa Rica’s underwater beauty. CR Dive is a Costa Rica diving company with years of experience in the country. At CRDive.com, visitors can learn about the various tours provided by the company as well as the crew they will meet along the way.



A spokesperson for CRDive.com explains a few of the reasons why Costa Rica is recognized world-wide as a premier diving location:



“Costa Rica is an undeniably beautiful country both above the water and below it. Approximately 25% of the country is made up of protected forests and reserves, and it’s estimated that about 5% of the world’s biodiversity can be found within the country - despite its relatively small size. Off-shore, Costa Rica has numerous reefs, caves, and underwater rock formations that delight divers from all over the world. Our goal as one of Costa Rica’s premier dive teams is to help anyone experience the natural underwater beauty of our country.”



The CRDive.com website is designed to be as easy as possible to use. Visitors can fill out a trip booking form on the right hand side of the page to reserve a dive today. That form simply asks for contact information, a date of arrival, and the number of people who wish to dive. Meanwhile, those who want to talk directly to a staff member can call to schedule a dive as soon as possible and visit some of the best dive spots in Costa Rica.



The most important thing to remember about diving in Costa Rica with CRDive.com is that it’s available to anyone - regardless of skill level or diving experience as a spokesperson explained:



“We’re happy to walk new divers through the learning process. We teach new divers in a pool first before taking them into the ocean. No certification is required for beginner divers. Of course, we’re also happy to take experienced, certified divers into the ocean and introduce them directly to some of the raw, natural beauty Costa Rica has to offer.”



About CRDive.com

CRDive.com is a Costa Rica diving company that offers tours to divers of all experience levels. The website features an online trip booking form and a toll-free number to call to schedule a dive. Costa Rica is world-renowned for its beautiful underwater diving experiences. For more information, please visit: http://www.crdive.com