Creactivo.mx Offers Professional Modern Web Design Services to Businesses in Mexico

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- A company’s website is the first thing many customers see when they hear about a business. It only takes a few seconds to make a first impression, and too many businesses make a bad first impression thanks to poor web design.



Creactivo.mx has quickly gained a reputation for helping businesses create a good impression online. Creactivo.mx offers a range of professional web design solutions to Mexican businesses. There are basic packages for small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger premium packages for companies that need a website to perform more complicated tasks – like handle customer orders and process payment information.



A Creactivo.mx spokesperson explained what makes Creactivo the best option for Mexican businesses:



"There are thousands of web design companies in Mexico, but only a few are worth the time and money of hardworking Mexican business owners. Creactivo is proud to be one of Mexico’s top web design experts. We offer a wide range of web design solutions that ensure any company’s website looks professional and modern.”



Usability is an equally important part of good web design, and that’s another area where Creactivo seeks to impress clients. There are four different packages available, each of which offers a different level of usability for business owners. For example, the most basic package, entitled “Landing Page”, includes a single page with a contact form and photo gallery. But the Professional package includes employee training, 15 pages of content, professional logo design, and plenty of other bells and whistles.



Another advantage of working with Creactivo is that the company includes web hosting and domain purchasing as part of the package. In other words, clients don’t have to seek out hosting on their own. Instead, they can relax knowing that Creactivo has everything covered when it comes to clean and professional web design.



Once visitors have decided which web design package they want to order, they can contact Creactivo directly to begin the design process.



Creactivo aims to be one of Mexico’s premier web design (known as diseño web in Spanish) experts. With a number of different packages available at four different price ranges, Creactivo wants to ensure Mexican business owners make the right first impression every time.



About Creactivo.mx

Creactivo.mx is a web design company based in Mexico. The company offers a number of different web design packages that aim to help Mexican businesses look as professional and modern as possible. To learn more, please visit: http://www.creactivo.mx