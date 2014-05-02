Create a Boat Online Store in Your City or Country via the New DropShipping Program Offered by Theboatonlinestore.com

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Boat Online Store, the premium quality equipment and supplies providers for boating, marine and industrial applications across the European Union, has created a novel system called the DropShipping program. Members who register for this ready to go program will be able to set up a Boat Online Store in their city or country via DropShipping.



The DropShipping program is basically a different kind of business system based on ecommerce that increases one’s chances of growth in the boating and yachting industries. The Boat Online Store is the first Europe based network of Boat Stores that boasts of a virtual ecommerce business system. This business system is valid for any location that has a minimum of 2000 boats, within Europe, North of Africa and United Arab Emirates.



The basic prerequisite for those who wish to become members of the DropShipping program is an inherent interest in working for the boating tourism world and actively participate in various yachting and Boating activities. They should also have minimum capital funds and the required skills to run any business. The DropShipping program is apt for yacht charter and boat brokerage companies as it will enhance their existing business, significantly.



This is an efficient business system that will help those in the boating industry expand their business network and opportunities by setting up the best boat online stores for the operating area. This franchise program comes for a single cots of 6,000€ which includes the setting up process of online shop and maintaining the internet marketing plan along with a monthly payment for membership costing1400€ with a three year contract of services.



Members of this DropShipping program will stand to receive:



- Technical Maintenance of online shops

- Internet Marketing for online stores

- Access to Core Team management for Logistics, Purchases and Suppliers

- Preliminary training and permanent support

- Help in purchases

- Online Shop design, creation and development

- New products and updates

- Newest technological tools

- Synchronization of the database



About The Boat Online Store

The Boat Online Store is a European supplier of a wide range of Marine parts and Boating accessories from renowned manufacturer’s which are sold at competitive prices. It is a leading name in providing a wide catalogue of boat accessories at cost effective rates, directly shipped from high quality manufacturers and Wholesaler warehouses.



Media Contact:

Name: TheBoatOnlineStore Europe

Email: boatstore@ecincorp.net

Website: http://www.theboatonlinestore.com/dropshipping.html

Phone: +442035141903