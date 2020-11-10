Create a Professional Website in Minutes Without Any Coding Using Appy Pie Website

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, offers a website builder that helps users' build lightweight and fast websites in a few minutes. The no-code DIY website builder has various advanced features like one-tap access, offline editing capabilities, real-time updates, data encryption, and much more. It also offers its users hundreds of customizable website design layouts. The websites created using Appy Pie's Website Builder also have the capability to provide content to the users in the offline mode. The website builder comes with 100+ unique features.



All of the sites created on Appy Pie Website are safe from cyber threats, work perfectly across different devices, consume less data in comparison to traditional sites, and can be updated in real-time from anywhere. Using Appy Pie Website, both individuals and businesses can build their own responsive and progressive websites without any coding. Trusted by millions of small businesses worldwide, Appy Pie Website is the best website building platform when it comes to developing websites easily and efficiently with zero coding.



"A website is necessary for businesses to build their online presence and reach a wider audience. We help small to medium-sized businesses create professional websites by offering an easy and affordable solution," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "We have taken a big step to help businesses build functional websites for free and formulate their digital strategy," he further added.



Appy Pie Website is the right platform to create professional websites for free without any coding in just a few minutes. This website builder is designed to make it easy for people to develop websites from the scratch. The platform also provides a rich library of frequently asked questions, detailed tutorials, and guides to make the whole process a lot easier. Ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to local grocery stores, anyone can build websites without having any technical knowledge using this amazing no-code platform.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Design, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617