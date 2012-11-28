Create a Resume Online with a New Resume Builder Website

Indiana, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Preparing the perfect resume should be one of the most important items on a job seeker’s to-do list: through resumes, potential employers can assess a job candidate’s qualifications, interest in the job, and understanding of the working world.



Recently, job seekers in need of assistance with creating ideal resumes and cover letters have started turning to a new resume building website, Go Resume Builder. The online resume builder allows individuals to create a resume in only a few minutes—all they need to do is enter their basic information, educational background, work and volunteer experience, certifications, references, social media addresses, and an optional photo. After the user inputs and submits their information, Go Resume Builder generates a resume that is stored on the website, available for download at any time as in PDF, DOC, or DOCX format.



Go Resume Builder operates using a membership system. Members of the website enjoy extra benefits such as access to an exclusive job search engine, where they can find thousands of job openings in their area, as well as the option to create their own personal resume webpage. Go Resume Builder also submits the resumes of their members to the top 10 job agencies in the nation.



Currently, members can enjoy one, three, or six month subscriptions available for $4.95, $9.95, and $14.95, respectively. All plans are auto renewed each month, but can be cancelled at any time, and can be paid for using any major credit card.



Go Resume Builder also runs an informative blog that contains the latest resume advice and tips. These posts can be accessed by members interested in receiving professional advice from industry leaders with experience. Top posts include “Tips for a Job Interview,” “Looking for a Job Outside Your Industry,” and “How to Make a Cover Letter.”



Go Resume Builder is available on most major social media networks, including Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and YouTube. Individuals are encouraged to subscribe to their feeds in order to receive the latest tips and updates from the company. Go Resume Builder asks any individuals with questions about the company or its services to contact them immediately.



About Go Resume Builder

Founded in 2012, Go Resume Builder allows its users to create a resume online in minutes using their resume builder. The company also has membership option available that allows users to signup for an account in order to receive professional assistance with their resume. Membership also includes the ability to search for jobs in their area and a custom webpage so that users can access their resume online from anywhere with Internet access. For more information, please visit http://www.goresumebuilder.com