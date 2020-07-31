Create Chatbots in Just a Few Clicks Using Appy Pie Chatbot

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Appy Pie Chatbot provides a unique and easy to use interface that allows small businesses to create chatbots for their websites and mobile apps with minimum effort and no coding.



A user can simply choose the type of chatbot they want to create, add necessary features, a little bit of conversational content and it's ready to go live. Appy Pie's chatbot builder comes preloaded with state-of-the-art features such as multi-language support, bot analytics, email tracking, leads management, support for both websites and apps and constant updates to improve the chatbots that the users make.



"The importance of a chatbot cannot be overstated. However, most businesses have to purchase expensive premade bots that are a pain to edit and update. Appy Pie Chatbot believes that it can provide to its customers a completely customizable and easy-to-use solution that doesn't require writing even a single line of code," said a representative from Appy Pie



All in all, Appy Pie's chatbot builder takes cues from their workflow automation and app building software Appy Pie Connect and Appy Pie AppMakr respectively to give users an excellent, intuitive platform. Try Appy Pie Chatbot and see how easy it can be to create a completely functional chatbot.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/chatbot/builder/



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617