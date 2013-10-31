Create Cherished Memories with Limousines at Weddings

West Babylon, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Weddings are special for couples and their families, and it is hard to quantify the beauty of ceremonies. Limousine service makes weddings even more special adding a sophisticated touch to couples’ new lives together.



According to Jill in New York, the average cost of weddings in 2007 was $28,000, which makes it prudent to plan with cost-consciousness in-mind. Rates for limousines vary depending on the provider, and not all companies offer the same caliber of service. It is important to find a limo that balances quality with affordability allowing couples to spend extra funds on other wedding features.



Package deals also help with cost and provide couples with the services they want to make their ceremony ideal. For most couples, weddings happen once making it important to get everything right the first time. Well-planned and prepared ceremonies create cherished memories that will be looked back on with fondness. A limo makes it possible for couples to sit back, relax and enjoy their ride in route to their honeymoon and next adventure.



About Gold Star Limousine Services

Gold Star Limousine Services specializes in transport for wedding ceremonies and provides package deals making the experience more affordable. Clients can choose from a variety of exotic or traditional limousines, which allows for customization of service and ceremonies. For a comprehensive listing of vehicles and packages, please click on the following link lilimos.com



For additional information on Gold Star Limousine Services and transport for wedding ceremonies, please phone (631) 661-7777 to speak to a representative. Beautiful weddings are unforgettable, and limousines make ceremonies more memorable and easier to enjoy.



Contact Information:

Gold Star Limousine Services

Address:

956 Sunrise Highway

West Babylon, NY 11704

Phone: (631) 661-7777

Website: http://www.lilimos.com