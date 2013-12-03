Create Click Ltd Present at Prestigious Woman of Year Awards

Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Create Click Ltd Marketing Agency based in the Hampshire city of Portsmouth was proud to sponsor this year’s ‘The News’ Woman of the Year Awards, Young Woman in business award.



The awards themselves covered a range of different categories, all aimed at exceptional women. The event ‘The News’ Woman of the Year Awards was held on 21st November at the Marriott Hotel in North Harbour, Portsmouth and as always had a wonderful attendance to enjoy the evening.



Helen Cope, the Managing Director of Create Click presented the award for Young Woman in business and the award had stiff competition but it was won by 19 year old Holly Ure.



Helen Cope said “As a woman in business myself I am often astounded at how many inspirational women we have in Portsmouth.”



Helen heads up a small but dynamic business herself and she is at the helm of one of the leading small business marketing agencies in Hampshire.



Create Click Ltd has been in business for just over a year and their clients are not only based in Hampshire but all over the UK. Helen is happy to travel further afield to meet with clients and address the diverse marketing challenges met by other small business owners.



Helen said," we are very different to many agencies as we know things like return on investment are vital for small businesses. Marketing is always such a challenge; we make it easy for business of all sizes to experience growth."



As part of an on-going drive to help small businesses get the most of their marketing, Helen and her team are running a FREE marketing report in the run up to Christmas where a small business can get one of Click Creates detailed marketing reports at zero charge. The offer runs up until December 20th 2013 so we recommend you take advantage now.



For IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Solent Whirlpools and Spas

Phone: 02380 562 335

E-mail solent.spas@gmail.com

56 Testlands Avenue, Southampton,

SO16 0XG

http://www.solentwhirlpoolsandspas.com/

Click Create Ltd

Phone: 02392 876 030

e-mail hello@clickcreate.co.uk

Media Contact – Helen Cope

1st Floor Offices . Printware Court

Hampshire . Portsmouth . PO5 1DS

http://www.createclick.co.uk