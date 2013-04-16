Create Your Personal Business Card Box with Trotec Laser

Tyne & Wear, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Exchanging business cards is usual business for lots of people and nothing special. With a personalized business card box it is possible to score some cheap points and to impress the partner. Trotec laser engravers and cutters make it possible to do this with a laser engraved business card box and your personalized motive on it.



The only thing you have to do is to download a template which can be read by the laser machine. By sending the file to the laser and setting the parameters like recommended by Trotec nearly the whole job is done and the laser machine engraves the box on its own.



