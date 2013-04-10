Creating an Easy Layouts Can Help People with PDF by Using Free JPG to PDF Converter

NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- For those people who find it hard to edit pages with Word documents first before saving it as PDF, there is a new way with which they can easily create PDF files without being restricted with the layout of Word documents.



Being able to create a photo first through the versatility of photoshop programs is very easy and just by converting these photos to PDF, anyone can take advantage of the convenience and time efficiency it provides when creating PDF files in the usual way.



This small sized program packs a whole lot of punch as it can do pretty much everything when it comes to converting JPEG to PDF. Multiple JPG files can be converted efficiently or even images can be converted quickly. It doesn’t matter whether a handful of images will be converted or a thousand, it can be done quickly.



The option of being able to set the PDF metadata during the conversion process is available so that completed PDF can be viewed as thumbnails when done.



One does not have to manually convert images or photos from the Word document anymore since this freeware will do the things that was not possible previously with just the PDF maker or just by converting a Word document to a PDF file.



There are also those who can work better with JPGs and creating a photo than manipulating things in the Word document. This program definitely gives efficiency and convenience when one wants to convert JPG t PDF.



About Free JPG to PDF

Free JPG to PDF is one of the PDF programs that helps to convert JPG to PDF easily and quickly even on large batches. It is absolutely free and is currently on version 1.0. It can be downloaded through the website.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website - http://download.cnet.com/Free-JPG-to-PDF/3000-10743_4-75732662.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001