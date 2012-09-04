Recently published research from Timetric, "Creating Female-Friendly Financial Services: Strategies, Opportunities and Lessons", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- The female financial services sector represents a profitable market still largely untapped in many areas of the world. There are currently 3.24 billion females worldwide, and it is estimated that around 50% of women in the world, 1.6 billion, are economically active. There is a growing segment of affluent women - senior executives, board members, property owners and entrepreneurs - wielding increasing economic power. There is substantial evidence that the female financial market is becoming increasingly populated, dynamic and affluent. However, many private and retail banks, credit card providers and insurance companies have still not actively targeted this sector, and there is a wide gap in the financial service offerings that are exclusively targeted towards women.
Key Highlights
- There are currently 3.24 billion females worldwide and it is estimated that around 50% of women in the world are economically active.
- In a number of societies and at all social and economic levels, women are increasingly taking key decisions on household spending in both developed and key emerging markets.
- There is a growing segment of affluent women - senior executives, board members, property owners and entrepreneurs - wielding increasing economic power.
- The huge cultural and language-related differences between regions are key challenges in developing and marketing financial products for women in emerging countries.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the global female financial services market
- The report provides a detailed analysis on key trends, drivers, marketing strategies and challenges in the global female financial services market
- It details the marketing strategies adopted by various banks
- It provides detailed case studies of various financial products launched by companies to target female audiences
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the female financial services market
- Identify the growth drivers in the female financial services market
- Examine detailed insight into the variety of female focussed financial products currently available
- There is a special emphasis on the opportunities available in the female financial services market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wells Fargo Bank, Keybank, PNC Bank, Hua Xia Bank, JCB, China Construction Bank (CCB), United Overseas Bank (UOB), HDFC Bank, Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (MDMB), Bank of Baroda, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, BBVA, Alfa-Bank, Bank of Aland/Tapiola Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), First Women Bank Ltd (FWBL)
