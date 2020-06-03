Creating Funeral Programs Instantly Online Just Got a Little Easier

Washington, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Finding the right stationery for various situations can sometimes be challenging. One needs the right color, theme and style for the invitation to truly have an impact. Basic Invite is a leading online stationery provider that has been a boon for many people in this case. Their ever-growing collection of available stationery options has assisted people in easily organizing events without hassles.



They recently announced an expansion for their line of cards, which will now include posters, guest books, prayer cards and other stationery options for funerals. Basic Invite's new funeral stationery options have been designed and selected to properly meet the needs of their clientele. With a multitude of available choices, and over 180 colors to pick from, one can design their ideal invitation with ease.



The death of a loved one is already a difficult time for one to deal with. However, the additional stress of organizing funeral programs on top of that is simply too much to bear. This is why Basic Invite believed it was necessary for them to expand their line of available poster and guest card templates. Their hope is that these new in memorial cards and posters will allow their users to more effectively plan and organize the funerals of their loved ones.



Since the release of these new options, Basic Invite has been going up quite a bit in popularity. Many now even consider them to the premier free memorial website currently available. Basic Invite plans on providing further such additions in the future. One of their goals has been to increase the vibrancy and diversity of their collection. The new funeral posters and guest books is a step forward in achieving this goal.



With more options available, they hope to become the first choice that their user's think of whenever they are planning an event. This dedication has been what has placed them at the top time and time again.



About Basic Invite

Founded in 2006, Basic Invite's headquarters resides in Washington, Utah. A leader in online stationery with a rapidly growing team and product lines such as wedding stationery, birth announcements, shower invitations, Christmas Cards, make this brand one of the fastest-growing stationery companies in the United States. Basic Invite has been a go-to spot for stationery for all of life's biggest moments and prides itself on being a small family-owned business.