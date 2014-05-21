Creation Application Adds UK's Largest Apple Premium Reseller Stormfront Ltd to Partner Channel

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Creation Application Ltd are continuing their impressive growth in the app development world confirming they have recently signed up Stormfront Retail Ltd into their ever growing partner channel. As one of the only app development companies who run a partner channel, allowing companies to offer mobile solutions as part of their own business portfolios, signing such a credible partner is sure to increase demand for partnerships with this increasingly competitive player.



Stormfront are the largest Apple Premium Reseller in the United Kingdom. With 23 stores spread across the UK, they are more than twice the size of their nearest competitor. Stormfront have seen increasing demand in their business-to-business and education sales alongside their retail sales, with business customers seeking mobile solutions on top of the Apple hardware they are purchasing. With a view to being able to meet the needs of their customers, Nick Howard, Business Development Manager at Stormfront, sought out the services of the team at Creation Application, who have nurtured an enviable reputation among their competitors. Nick says “We are very excited to be working with Creation Application to deliver world class enterprise apps to our customers. The mobile apps space in business is moving extremely quickly, and we needed a partner who could keep up with the demands of an ever changing landscape, whilst consistently being able to offer a fantastic service to the end user” The partnership between Stormfront and Creation Application only goes to prove that the appetite for apps and mobile solutions continues to grow as businesses themselves seek to evolve using enterprise solutions.



With Apple hardware and mobile solutions going hand in hand, the logical tie-up between these two companies is further proof that the partner model for mobile solutions is continuing its rapid growth. Managing director of Creation Application, Dom Ferkin, is confident that their partner channel will continue to go from strength to strength, saying “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Stormfront into our growing partner channel. Mobile solutions and Apple kit go hand in hand so it was a very logical partnership and one which we’re incredibly excited about as Nick and the rest of the team at Stormfront are the leaders when it comes to the B2B world of Apple hardware and services. This tie up will allow us to work together in offering businesses the full solution from kit to enterprise solutions and allow businesses to increase productivity tenfold, something the partner channel is seeing incredible growth in right now.”



UK based app developers



About Creation Application

Creation Application are a UK based software development company specialising in Mobile Application development. Using the latest technology, user interface design and development methodologies they deliver mobile apps and mobile websites for mobile devices and OS including iOS, Android, Java, Blackberry, Symbian, Windows Phone.



The core offering consists of Mobile Strategy Support, User interface and interaction design, Bespoke App and Game Development, Bespoke mobile website (XHTML and HTML5) development, Backend integration, Middleware, Content Management and App distribution.



Contact

To learn more about this release, please contact Dom Ferkin



Festival House, Jessop Avenue,

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire,

GL50 3SH, United Kingdom

Office: 0800 0467995

info@creationapplication.com

http://creationapplication.com