Creation Capital Offers Crowdfunding Real Estate Investment Solutions

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- Through reliable investment channels, people from all walks of life get to increase their flow of income, grow their businesses, and access multiple opportunities and benefits. Creation Capital specializes in crowdfunding real estate investment. The company's mode of investment operation is to invest their own money and the money of interested investors into acquiring cash flowing commercial and multifamily properties. Most of the buildings and properties they invest in are situated in highly developed & growth-driven cities, as well as surrounding areas in the USA. They are committed to providing their investors with access to real estate investment opportunities that are result-oriented and trusted. With founders who have been in the finance industry for years and have served under top-rated companies, they ensure to offer satisfactory investment solutions.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Creation Capital said, "Many people today are on the lookout for how to make passive income and achieve financial freedom through different investment plans and options. Our mission at Creation Capital is to provide investors with reliable real estate investment solutions. We also invest our own money alongside that of our investors in all deals, and with this co-investing strategy, we can provide investors with investment options that are not in any way burdensome. We are available to provide you with answers to queries about our services. All you need to do is join our investor network, send a mail, or reach out to us via our phone line."



The investment options provided by Creation Capital are highly productive solutions that are profitable and minimize risk to a great extent. They offer these solutions with the intent to provide both their members and team with growth-oriented opportunities. One of their co-founders – Ruzbeh Daruwalla is a CPA and has served in high-profile organizations and is an accomplished financial & accounting executive, with proven expertise in accounting and financial matters. This level of experience and achievement from one of the company's co-founders stands as evidence of the fact that they are committed to providing clients with trusted results. Those who need more information about crowdfunding for real estate investment solutions can reach out to them.



The spokesperson added, "We always ensure to let our investors know what to expect from the investment solutions we offer. Our solutions not only improve your financial cash flow but offers you long-term wealth creation options. Every investor has the option to choose between our multifamily real estate investment or commercial real estate investment. These acquisitions are based on location fundamentals, cutting-edge investment tools & techniques, and data analytics. When you join our crowdfunding investment network, you receive monthly dividends on your investment, potential asset appreciation, and substantial tax savings. If you are interested in being part of our community, simply visit our website and register."



Creation Capital has specified primary asset classes in commercial real estate. These include office, industrial, hospitality, retail, and multifamily.



