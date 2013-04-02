Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC - New Items for 2013

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The greatest parties on earth are incomplete without the products and services of Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC. This dynamic company is equipped to provide clients with expert, full service event planning. Exciting new products, for people of all ages, are available for 2013.



Youngsters will marvel at the UFO Bounce and 20x25 Moonwalk inflatable play stations. Birthdays and special events will simply be fantastic, and full of fun memories. Watch out for the newly upgraded Smiles Express Trackless Train. Kids will also have fun with the Wackadoodle Childrens Maze and the Candy Playland.



There are great new games like the Cow Milking Contest, Field Goal Challenge and Hog Wild Game. For the bold and adventurous, there is the Wild One Quad Slide with Obstacles and the Hippity Hop Horse Derby. Zorb Racing/Bowling is sure to impress children, and liven up gatherings. Mature event goers will enjoy the new Mechanical Bull.



Event planning is offered for school parties, corporate gatherings, and church events among other venues. Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC – inflatable rentals Kansas City - will make school rewards parties, carnival days and field trips unforgettable. Corporate picnics will be great opportunities for co-workers and families to relax and relieve office tensions.



About Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC

Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC – inflatable rentals Kansas City – offers clients a full spectrum of event products and services: inflatables, entertainers, sports, food service, scenery, Midway games, water play, attractions, event extras and site setup. The friendly, knowledgeable staff works with clients to design the perfect event at the right price.



For more information on products and services, please call (913) 642-0900, or send an email to info@carnivallady.com . Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC – inflatable rentals Kansas City – specializes in creating events that are fun for people of all ages. Try the 2013 new products and create memories that will last a lifetime.



Contact Information:

Creative Carnivals & Events, LLC

11121 W. 87th Terrace

Overland Park, KS 66214

Phone: 913-642-0900

Fax: 1-888-310-0031

Email: info@carnivallady.com

Website: http://www.carnivallady.com/