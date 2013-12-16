Creative Experimental Art Fundraiser Is Launched on Kickstarter by Artist Casey O' Connell

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Casey O’Connell, an artist who has sold her beautiful and colorful works of art worldwide over the past decade, has just launched a creative experimental art fundraising campaign on the Kickstarter website. Called Look and C., Casey calls her project “an adventurous pursuit to bridge the gap between Creatives and so called ‘Non Creatives’.”



For the past 10 years, Casey has spent her time painting completely by herself. However, she is now determined to try and contribute to the San Francisco community by sharing her works in progress with the public.



If the Kickstarter project is successful, Casey said she plans on opening a storefront in San Francisco on February 1, 2014, where for the next year she will create a 48-inch by 60-inch painting every month for 12 months. She will also paint one larger 72-inch by 84-inch painting over the course of the entire year.



Instead of being tucked away in a private studio inside the building, Casey said the doors will be kept open and the room will contain lots of glass—perfect for the passers-by to look in and watch what she is doing, and even come in to participate. Casey said she is looking forward to meeting both residents and tourists of all ages—everyone, art lovers and critics, will be welcome to come into her studio and watch and/or comment on what she is doing.



“If successful, this Kickstarter will cover 88 percent of the year's rent,” Casey said, adding that in total, $125,543 is needed to make the project happen.



“I am investing the savings I have to cover the remaining 12 percent of the rent, insurance, utilities and supplies. I chose Kickstarter over a single source funder because I think it is an inspired platform. Kickstarter allows anyone to become a patron of the community that forms around believing in new adventures.”



Casey hopes that having people come in and watch her work will do more than interest them—ideally, she said, it will inspire them to pick up their own brush and try their hand at their own artwork.



“For one year I will share my entire creative process with the hopes of awakening the possibilities in you.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Look and C. project is welcome to visit the Kickstarter website at any time; there, they can read about Casey’s proposed project as well as how they will be rewarded for their donations.



About the Look and C. project

Artist Casey O’Connell has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund her Look and C. project; Casey hopes to raise enough money to fund the majority of the rent of a studio in San Francisco for one year. She will create 13 works of art during this time in an open environment that welcomes the public to come in and participate. For more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/905095651/look-and-c