Creative Juneau Alaska Business Owner Adam Paul Green Visits Lincoln Nebraska and Recognized Gem Morris (Mona Vie) as G3 Week 3 'Top Social Media 101 Super Star' Award Winner

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Here are the results from G3 Week 3 ‘Top Social Media 101 Super Star’ Award Winner. Adam Paul Green Visits Lincoln Nebraska and Recognized Gem Morris of Mona Vie as G3 Week 3 ‘Top Social Media 101 Super Star’ Award Winner



To learn more about the G3 Weekly Award Program,

G3 is an online social media evaluation company that independently examines, evaluates and recognizes individual professionalism from the Network Marketing and Direct Selling Industries. Each week G3 is proud to award our “Certificates of Excellence“ to the top leaders from both of these influential industries for their incredible dedication to their craft. G3 recognizes individual unique talents, skills and abilities. There are 10 different categories of awards given each week. Within each category is a first place award (Gold), second place award (Silver) and third place award (Bronze).

Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a marketing strategy in which the sales force is compensated not only for sales they personally generate, but also for the sales of the other salespeople that they recruit. This recruited sales force is referred to as the participant's "downline," and can provide multiple levels of compensation. Another terms for MLM include: "word-of-mouth marketing", "interactive distribution," and referral marketing. Most commonly, the salespeople are expected to sell products directly to consumers by means of relationship referrals and word of mouth marketing. Some people use direct selling as a synonym for MLM, although MLM is only one type of direct selling, which started centuries ago with peddling.

G3 believes that their recognition program will bring to light the good and positive side of Network Marketing. This is a legal business model. There are good people in this industry and it is a perfect fit for many who desire a part-time, home based business which does not require a huge upfront financial investment. MLM requires one to help their recruits come to their own decision that the opportunity is good for them. The biggest perk for MLM is that average people can associate and be trained by multi-millionaires; and that these ‘Average Joes’ are not in business alone. Team leaders pledge their support in helping teammates become successful. This is one of the most positive attributes of Network Marketing. Distributors are responsible to help their new recruits get their businesses off to a good, positive start, and to continue supporting them as they grow. This kind of support extends up line to the sponsoring distributor's sponsor, and beyond. In short, the entire network is tied together by people helping people succeed. In addition, most companies offer training programs for new recruits, and make helpful materials and literature available.

When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need. Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 250,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find your conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one learns “how” to use social media correctly then they will understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking. The Ten G3 Award Categories are:



(1) Online Professionalism

(2) Online Creativity

(3) Uniqueness in Marketplace

(4) Social Media Super Star

(5) Relationship Builder

(6) Facebook Monster

(7) YouTube Monster

(8) Twitter Monster

(9) Work-a-holic’s Anonymous

(10) International Humanitarian



The Real Reasons Why To Use Social Media:



1. If a business can’t be found — one is not engaging with the “True Market.”

2. Social Media (YouTube) is 64% more effective — than traditional advertising.

3. The “True Competition” — is guaranteed to be engaged in Social Media.

4. They will find customers — 15 times faster with Social Media.

5. They can reach their “True Market” — by simply engaging the right people.

6. By ignoring this Social Media Market, they are not creating opportunities –

while their competition is.

7. Social Media saves massive amounts of time and money — if they uses it right.

“When” their customers and prospects are engaging about them, the industry or the products and services — they need to be there listening. Otherwise, how will they gain the necessary market intelligence? How will they be enabled to respond or even be aware of problems or needs? If they are not present when and where the conversations are occurring, their truly “out of touch” with the market.

Industry representative, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), reports that its 59 regional member associations accounted for more than US$114 Billion in retail sales in 2007, through the activities of more than 62 million independent sales representatives. The United States Direct Selling Association (DSA) reported that in 2000, 55% of adult Americans had at some time purchased goods or services from a direct selling representative and 20% reported that they were currently (6%) or had been in the past (14%) a direct selling representative. According to the WFDSA, consumers benefit from direct selling because of the convenience and service it provides, including personal demonstration and explanation of products, home delivery, and generous satisfaction guarantees. In contrast to franchising, the cost for an individual to start an independent direct selling business is typically very low with little or no required inventory or other cash commitments to begin.



Most direct selling associations, including the Bundesverband Direktvertrieb Deutschland, the direct selling association of Germany, and the WFDSA and DSA require their members to abide by a code of conduct towards a fair partnership both with customers and salesmen. Most national direct selling associations are represented in the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA). Direct selling is distinct from direct marketing because it is about individual sales agents reaching and dealing directly with clients. Direct marketing is about business organizations seeking a relationship with their customers without going through an agent/consultant or retail outlet. Direct selling often, but not always, uses multi-level marketing (salesperson is paid for selling and for sales made by people he recruits or sponsors) rather than single-level marketing (salesperson is paid only for the sales he makes himself).

MLM companies have been a frequent subject of criticism as well as the target of lawsuits. Criticism has focused on their similarity to illegal pyramid schemes, price fixing of products, high initial start-up costs, emphasis on recruitment of lower-tiered salespeople over actual sales, encouraging if not requiring salespeople to purchase and use the company's products, potential exploitation of personal relationships which are used as new sales and recruiting targets, complex and sometimes exaggerated compensation schemes, and cult-like techniques which some groups use to enhance their members' enthusiasm and devotion. In contrast to MLM is single-level marketing, where the salesperson is rewarded for selling the product directly to the consumer.

However, the MLM business model is tightly monitored and regulated. In fact, it has been estimated that the rules and guidelines that govern MLM are 40% stricter than most common businesses. It is generally accepted that the first multi-level marketing plan was introduced in 1945 by the California Vitamin Company (shortly afterwards to become Nutrilite). The plan allowed Nutrilite distributors with at least 25 regular customers to recruit new distributors and draw a 3 percent commission from their sales. Unlike traditional direct selling, this was an ongoing payment whenever the customer re-ordered, allowing direct sellers to build a sales organization that could generate a residual-like income.

Independent, non-salaried salespeople of multi-level marketing, referred to as distributors (or associates, independent business owners, dealers, franchise owners, independent agents, etc.), represent the company that produces the products or provides the services they sell. They are awarded a commission based upon the volume of product sold through their own sales efforts as well as that of their downline organization. Independent distributors develop their organizations by either building an active customer base, who buy direct from the company, or by recruiting a downline of independent distributors who also build a customer base, thereby expanding the overall organization. Additionally, distributors can also earn a profit by retailing products they purchased from the company at wholesale price.



About G3



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity