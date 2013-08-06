Creative Outdoor Sheds Launches Raving Fan Program

Gambrills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- There is one universal about fans of all sports, college or vehicle brand: they go crazy over their support for that team or group. Fans have been known to change their names or get tattoos of their favorite teams, and Creative Outdoor Sheds is happy to help consumers show their devotion. With the Raving Fan Program, Creative Outdoor Sheds brings fanhood to the sheds Maryland homeowners purchase.



For years Creative Outdoor Sheds has been the leader in the Amish sheds Maryland homeowners buy. The sheds have always been of the highest quality and Creative Outdoor Sheds has been on the cutting edge of shed design for a long time. Because of this, they are uniquely situated to provide the custom sheds Maryland homeowners want.



Anyone that wants to participate in the Raving Fan Program at Creative Outdoor Sheds will get expert help from inception to completion. All the customer needs to do is contact Creative Outdoor Sheds and let them know that they want one of the Amish sheds Maryland based Creative Outdoor Sheds is famous for. Then the customer needs to let them know that they want the shed in a paint scheme from the Raving Fan Program.



The salespeople will work with the customer to get the colors just right and match the shed, the trim and the design to the colors the customer wants. The entire thing will be custom created, so it will take a little longer than other shed designs, but the extra time is worth it. On the day the sheds Maryland homeowners order are delivered, the homeowner can put stickers and decals all over the shed to make it more customized.



With the Raving Fan Program, Creative Outdoor Sheds has made the creation of the custom sheds Maryland homeowners want even more accessible. Now homeowners can reflect pride in their school, their team or their favorite brand with their custom shed.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.creativeoutdoorsheds.com or call (410) 923-6003.