Creative Outdoor Sheds Offers a New Rent-to-Own Program

Gambrills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- In these trying economic times people do not always have the extra money they need to purchase an outdoor storage building. Too often this leads to storage at self-storage lots, which leave valuables at risk for theft or damage, or cluttered homes. For Creative Outdoor Sheds Maryland residents deserved better options. Storage sheds Maryland customers need are now available on a rent-to-own program that makes storage sheds affordable on any budget.



Creative Outdoor Sheds Maryland location is convenient to Annapolis and Baltimore, making it an excellent choice for storage sheds Maryland customers. Customers can order from the website, using the customer friendly online template, or they can visit one of the sales lots and speak face-to-face with a shed sales professional. The sales staff is friendly and knowledgable and will help walk customers through the process of creating a customized shed that meets the customer’s needs. With its central location in Maryland, Creative Outdoor Sheds can provide free delivery of storage sheds Maryland residents purchased in a thirty mile radius.



Customers do not need to buy a bland building to qualify for the rent-to-own sheds Maryland based Creative Outdoor Sheds offers. There are a number of options for shed construction, including: wood, metal and vinyl. All of these options come with color choices that can match the storage building to the exterior of the house and keep the storage unit from being an eyesore. Even with these custom options, Creative Outdoor Shed’s rent-to-own program keeps the cost of the shed as low or lower than the cost of renting a unit at a self-storage location. If the customer no longer has a need for the storage building it can be returned to Creative Outdoor Sheds.



Sheds Maryland residents need can protect customer belongings from weather damage and theft. By buying storage sheds Maryland residents can get piece of mind at an affordable price at Creative Outdoor Sheds.



FOR MORE INFORMATON: Visit http://www.creativeoutdoorsheds.com/ or call (410) 923-6003.