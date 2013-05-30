Creative Personalized Keepsakes Offers Unique Alternatives to Traditional Wedding/Event Favors

Mohrsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Pioneering this unique form of keepsake, company founder Karen S Musselman understands the need and desire for brides to leave a creative mark on their big day. Taking this desire to leave an impact, Creative Personalized Keepsakes has developed a line of personalized bookmarks to commemorate any bride’s big day.



Laminated bookmarks are an excellent choice for favors today because they are a high impact, high visibility item that can be tailored to any bride's individual taste, while maintaining a budget-conscious attitude towards the wedding.



With today’s economical conditions, most brides are looking for something to leave their guests with so they can look back and remember the events of that special day, but without going over their budget.



“Some brides think that favors should be the first thing cut from the list when they’re trying to save money,” Karen says. “But our bookmarks give these brides another alternative.”



Personalized bookmarks can be used to enhance the overall theme of the wedding, containing words and phases significant to the couple. Locations and dates can be added, as well as names and other items of significance.



But what about brides who don’t want personalized items, but rather a nice keepsake that guests can take home that don’t have someone else’s name on them? “That’s what so special about our bookmarks,” says Karen. “They are completely customized for any bride, couple or wedding theme, and they don’t have to have any personalization on them at all.”



In her video, which you can also see on her YouTube channel, get to know Karen Musselman, and why she thinks personalized bookmarks are the best solution for wedding favors, no matter what type or size wedding you’re having.



Have a better look at personalized bookmarks as wedding favors in this video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CpxKiL-5_0



Still want more information? Visit the website or contact:

Karen S Musselman

Mohrsville, PA 19541 USA

Phone: 484-525-6740

Email: creativepersonalizedkeepsakes@gmail.com

Website: http://creativepersonalizedkeepsakes.com