Creative Personalized Keepsakes Takes to YouTube for Business Promotion

Mohrsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- In her constant efforts to increase visibility and sales, Karen S Musselman, owner of Creative Personalized Keepsakes, is heavily promoting through video presentations and commercials on YouTube.com.



“Video is where it’s at today,” says Mrs. Musselman. “You can reach a wider audience a lot more quickly with video than with blog posts and articles.”



In her efforts to beat the competition, Mrs. Musselman has been keeping a close eye on what other bookmark designers and printers are doing. And that has prompted her to pay extra attention to her blog and even more attention to learning how to do promotional videos.



“It takes time to put the videos together, but I enjoy learning,” Mrs. Musselman says about the software she’s had to learn to use. “You can also get more creative with video than you can with text and still images.”



And once the videos are done, Mrs. Musselman promotes them on her blog, adds them to new blog posts and posts them on her Facebook fan page. She also shares them with other social media sites like Google+, StumbleUpon and Pinterest.



For additional inexpensive promotions, Mrs. Musselman uses Fiverr.com. “There are a lot of people who have paid accounts with very wide-reaching distribution sites. So for $5 I can get my videos shared in more places than I know about.”



Mrs. Musselman’s goal is to make Creative Personalized Keepsakes the first and only site that people go to when they’re looking for unique and customized favors or business advertisement bookmarks. She’s kept a close eye on her competition over the last few years and is always looking to make things better and easier for her visitors and customers.



“I recently added a couple of feedback surveys to my site,” Mrs. Musselman says. “This way my visitors who aren’t buyers can give me some tips on improving the site. My visitors who do place an order can let me know if there were any problems ordering or if there is anything I can add to make the site better.”



As an example, one recent customer suggested showing some samples of double-sided bookmarks, since Mrs. Musselman offers two-sided printing at no additional cost. Mrs. Musselman then shot a video showing off some recent orders of double-sided bookmarks, along with a variety of ways to customize them.



“I’m always getting compliments on my site’s design, the wide variety of bookmark designs, the ability to personalize them, and most of all, my customer service,” Mrs. Musselman adds. “Especially with the memorial bookmarks, when customers may be trying to place an order during one of the most difficult times in their lives. You need to have patience and a certain level of empathy with these customers.”



Although most of her business is in the Memorial Bookmarks line, Mrs. Musselman is pulling out all the stops to promote all of the other lines of her personalized keepsake bookmarks too.



For more information, and to see some of her other videos, stop by CreativePersonalizedKeepsakes.com



Creative Personalized Keepsakes by KSMusselman

http://creativepersonalizedkeepsakes.com/



Videos on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/PersonalizedBKMarks



Contact:

Karen S Musselman

255 Centerport Rd.

Mohrsville, PA 19541

Email: creativepersonalizedkeepsakes@gmail.com