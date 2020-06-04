Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Creative Realities, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Louisville, KY based Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. Creative Realities, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $22.47 million in 2018 to $31.59 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss of $10.62 million in 2018 turned into a Net Income of $1.03 million in 2019.



Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) closed on June 3, 2020 at $2.77 per share.



