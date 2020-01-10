Creative Richard Kluft Gets Picture Perfect Vision with Cataract Surgery from Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Richard Kluft, a 70-year-old skilled post-production professional and colorist, got picture perfect vision with cataract surgery from Braverman Eye Center. Richard has worked for many major films such as "CapeFear", "Rock of Ages" and the "Wizard of Oz", just to name a few. "Need your eyes a lot for that," said Kluft, laughing. "Plenty of detail involved and that was something I did most of my adult life."



After years of working in the industry, age caught up to Richard and he developed cataract when he was just 50. Once, Richard went through three different prescriptions and couldn't drive at night at all, he thought it was time to get cataract surgery. Kluft recalled, "Obviously when I was told by Dr. (Stanley) Braverman that it was time for me to have the cataract surgery, I was a bit apprehensive. But that was just temporary."



Before the surgery, Richard consulted with Dr. Braverman and his team, so he knew exactly what to expect during the procedure. From the moment he walked into the clinic, Kluft realized that he was in the best hands possible. Symfony lens was implanted into Richard's eyes during the procedure. The small incision procedure was completely painless and Kluft was able to return to his routine in a few days.



Kluft had an amazing experience before, during and after the surgery. He now finds himself telling everyone he knows about the Braverman Eye Center. Talking about his experience, Richard said, "I never expected something like this. It is indeed so impressive and they can handle so many patients at the same time. It is really great the way, there are different sections for different things. I love it."



Braverman Eye Center is a reputable name in South Florida for providing top-notch eye care. The center regards safety as a paramount concern and does not compromise on the safety of their patients. The center is headed by Dr. Stanley Braverman who is a well-renowned eye surgeon and has been featured in various journals for his pioneering work. In addition to cataract surgery, the center also offers corneal surgery, retinal detachment and vitreous surgery, and more.



