Creative Safety Supply Announces Addition of Training Section to Website

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Creative Safety Supply has announced a new feature on its website. The new Training Section feature offers a wide variety of articles and training guides covering a wide spectrum of subjects, including the benefits and advantages of methodologies such as 5S, Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma and Kaizen.



The Training section will be continually updated with information regarding safety standards, facility labeling, and floor marking.



The new Training Section is part of Creative Safety Supply’s ongoing commitment to helping its customers to understand their options in creating safer, more efficient work places. High quality safety products and knowledgeable guidance can help businesses foster a sense of responsibility, accountability and pride in their employees.



“Innovation in workplace performance is happening every day,” says Mike Wilson, Manager. “We want to help businesses understand the latest innovations, how those changes affect them, and what they can do to take advantage of the newest discoveries. Our training section helps make that possible.”



For more information about Creative Safety Supply and the new Training Section of its website, visit https://www.creativesafetysupply.com.



About Creative Safety Supply

Creative Safety Supply, is committed to innovation in the safety industry, and is continually adding new products and offering the brand names that include SafetyTac, Brady and LabelTac. The site also offers safety apparel, incuding work pants, jackets, and fall-arrest safety harnesses. With an extensive inventory of quality, industrial-grade safety supplies and an army of knowledgeable customer service representatives to answer all of your questions, Creative Safety Supply is a trusted supplier for many.