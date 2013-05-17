Creative Steps Celebrates One Year of Publication

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Creative Steps is an online publication for viewers to learn about marketing for a variety of businesses. The publication posts blogs on a daily for viewers to learn about marketing all kinds of businesses including product and service companies. Today is the one year of publication since Creative Steps launched on the web. Viewers from all over the internet spend time of their day viewing this publication to learn more about marketing.



Followers of this online magazine include business professional from all kinds of industries. These industries include baby products, vacation rentals, print advertising, wedding invitations and hospitality. Publication covers a variety of topics including Success Stories, Creative Marketing, Business Ideas, Human Resources, Internet Marketing and more. Services that are covered range from martial arts, legal defense, real estate marketing, deep sea fishing and many more. Those who have not read Creative Steps before can view this to see what this publication is all about.



“CreativeSteps.org is an online magazine designed to provide businesses with a resource for creative solutions. Whether you are a startup, small or large business, finding creative solutions to promote your business is a vital part of marketing and development. This online magazine will feature businesses that have found solutions to some of the most difficult problems faced by businesses big or small.



CreativeSteps.org has a series of authors from various fields who have tons of business experience and special stories on creatively promoting their business.”



Other topics that Creative Steps covers includes business networking, content writing, direct marketing, free marketing and personal finance.