Creative Ways to Save More for One's Child's College Education Without Touching One's Retirement Fund

Wheat Ridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- According to Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc., you shouldn't have to raid your retirement fund in order to send your child to college. This is precisely the goal of Golden Wealth Solutions, for which they have organized the free "High Heels and Brown Bags" events for women in 2013 until the end of the year.



According to Marketing Directory Belinda Meadows, "We will be talking about creative ways for saving money for your child's college education without touching your retirement fund.



"Some of the areas covered in our free one-hour workshop include parental income and savings, grants and scholarships, student borrowing, student income and savings, parental borrowing and the help of relatives and friends."



The workshop will go into detail regarding insurance, 529 savings plans, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts, Pell grants, government grants, financial aid, school scholarships, federal loans and work study money.



Vice President and CFO Pamela Herman says, "We believe in creating comprehensive wealth strategies to live life on purpose," implying their goal of educating people and helping them realize the opportunities and potential profits after evaluating their financial situation. The company helps people in anticipating their financial status with information in the form of calculators, market indicators and news articles.



With more women struggling to lead a better life against all odds, Golden Wealth Solutions has decided to create the College Education for Children seminar for the High Heels and Brown Bags campaign on April 23, 2013 from noon - 1pm. The workshop is free and a free lunch is provided. The address for the event is Golden Wealth Solutions, 4891 Independence St., Suite 250, Wheat Ridge CO 80333. There are limited seats and you can to reserve them by calling (303) 463-6800 x- 223 or e-mailing Belinda.gws@adviserfocus.com.



The event will focus on empowering women and their children in regard to attaining a college education. Women will be able to learn a few tips on maximizing their overall potential and living life holistically. Additionally, later Golden Wealth Solutions intends to host a range of other classes in the coming months including Leaving a Legacy for Loved Ones, Protecting Assets and Estate Planning to mention a few.



For more information, one may visit www.goldenwealthsolutions.com



About Golden Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Golden Wealth Solutions is a firm that aims to provide people concerned with their financial situation, an action plan which will effectively help them reach their financial goals. Getting an idea of the basic concepts of investment, insurance and retirement will help people achieve easy access to market performance data and lead a better life once they have decided to retire.



