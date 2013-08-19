Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Tim Levy announces the release of his new book titled "Creativity And Innovation". The book details practical tools and processes that bring out creative ideas. Levy is a speaker, entrepreneurial coach and the author of both non-fiction and children's books. For business leaders, his previous works have focused on understanding social marketing and SEO for CEO's, and how to grow global, dynamic teams. "Creativity And Innovation" organizes the techniques which Levy uses in his own coaching programs to make them available to anyone looking for personal growth. The book promises readers that they will, "Discover seven core energetic toolsets designed to bring you to optimal state."



Tim Levy sees creativity as a force that can be drawn on at any time. For someone having an off day, "Creativity and Innovation" offers methods on how to tap into sources outside an individual's own mind to feed the imagination and get the creative energies flowing. The basis of the instruction is a fundamental insight into the connection between creativity and personal energetic states.



Readers will learn how to access and use one's inner visionary, entrepreneur, artist and muse. Tim Levy has written "Creativity And Innovation" for CEOs, entrepreneurs, writers, artists, musicians, and anyone who wants to optimize their inner creative genius.



Tim Levy says of his new book, "Creativity And Innovation brings innovation in business, new ideas into your artistic life as well as new depth, clarity and connection in your relationships. It holds the insight, tools and practices you’ve been missing."



"Creativity And Innovation" is available by going to http://www.timlevy.net/writing/creativity-and-innovation-book



About Tim Levy

Tim Levy is an author, speaker, consultant and coach. He works with CEOs and entrepreneurs on clarity, strategy and mindset. He routinely speaks for peak organizations like Vistage International, CEOSpace International and Secret Knock. He has a particular focus on web technology and digital content including books, CDs, online training and broadcast television. He is the author of several non-fiction books focusing on business strategy and personal growth, and in addition has written children's books as well.



CONTACT

Tim Levy

Austin, TX

http://www.timlevy.net