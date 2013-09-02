CreativityDen Announces 70% September Discount Offers for Directory Submissions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- A better search engine ranking is the major goal that most webmasters, SEO professionals and website owners endeavor to achieve. And for an improved ranking of a website, directory submission often plays a significant role. Now, CreativityDen, a high quality and high PR web directory, offers a simple and affordable way to better rankings and drive online traffic to a particular website. The site announces to offer coupons with a whooping 70% discount on submitting websites to their directory. The validity of the promotional coupon will last until 30 September 2013, and it’s a great opportunity for those who want to give a much-needed boost to their websites’ online ranking.



Submitting to web directories is always a good idea for ranking a website higher on search engines. This is a reliable way of improving online reputation of a website and ensuring its higher visibility so that it keeps receiving online traffic in a sustainable manner. Recently, in an interview with Michael Gocia on directory management , the key benefits of online directory submissions have been revealed in a comprehensive manner. Michael Gocia is the owner of Directory Ready and his insightful interview published on the Reputation Watch Blog can be an eye-opener for many who are still unaware of the effectiveness of a high-quality web directory in raising the ranking of a website.



When asked how web directories can improve reputation of a website, Michael said, "Directories can have two distinct advantages. First, they bring more visibility to an online business and strengthen the web presence of a business. And more importantly, they help improve search engine ranking and the overall reputation of a website." From Michael’s statement, one can understand how the directory submission could be a beneficial proposition to help improve a website’s online performance.



People who already are aware of the benefits of the directory submission are always in search of more and more directory coupon codes so that they can boost the online performance of their websites, but in a rather affordable manner. And the 70% discount is perhaps a lure that one can hardly ignore, particularly when it is about submitting to a PR5 directory. Anyone who wants to grab this 70% discount coupon code should rush to visit the website http://www.creativityden.com/



About CreativityDen

CreativityDen is a high quality web directory with PR 5 and Domain Authority 50. The site is linking with high quality sites only, and also having quality general knowledge about things blog which is updated with useful information regularly. And this is the reason why CreativityDen is Panda and Penguin safe.



Media Contact:

Jacobs

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http://www.creativityden.com