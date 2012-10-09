Creator of "the Revenue Formula" Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Elaine Starling as the newest member of its board of directors. Starling is the Chief Business Insighter and Marketing Innovation Expert at Starling Media Services, Inc. based in Sacramento, CA.



Starling joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Elaine Starling has incredible insight and clarity in breaking down complex challenges into step-by-step solutions. Her talents, knowledge and innovative thinking will help add a new perspective to our brand and growth strategy,” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. “She understands first-hand the unique challenges executive women face in a male-dominated corporate culture. I look forward to working with Elaine on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. It serves as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities.



"The International Association of Working Mothers is making huge contributions to working mothers around the globe," says Starling. "It's really exciting to contribute during this time of enormous growth."



Elaine’s popular Revenue Formula training for business owners and entrepreneurs is based on her innovative marketing programs for national and international companies such as WebEx, Shutterfly, Symantec, Sprint, Mattel Toys, Orion Pictures, and others. Elaine is an acknowledged thought leader and marketing master, generating over $100 million in incremental value for her clients by creating innovative programs that increase participation, process improvement, positioning and profit. As the author of "Why 5% Succeed: The Five Principles of Achieving Predictable Profit," Elaine speaks to companies, professional groups and community organizations on “The Revenue Formula™” and the key ingredients to being more successful in your life and business. Elaine serves on the board of Women Impacting Public Policy, an organization of over 1 million women business owners. Her passion for supporting women in business and women-owned businesses inspired Elaine to write the monthly column, “Why 5% Succeed,” for Moms In Business Magazine. www.Starlingmedia.com



About tiawm

The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities. www.tiawm.org



Contact:

Gina Robison-Billups

gina@tiawm.org

(202) 656-1677