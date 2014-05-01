Creators of Armenian Genocide Movie Launch Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The creators of “Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love,” the powerful new Armenian Genocide movie that recounts the tale of the unspeakable acts perpetrated against the Armenian people nearly a century ago, is announcing the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to help raise funds for the production and release of the film.



“Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love” tells the tale of an intellectual family living in Armenia at the time of the Turkish invasion of 1915, which resulted in the senseless and brutal killings of more than 1.5 million innocent men, women and children. Historians recognize the Armenian Genocide as one of the most heinous atrocities of the 20th century, and yet prominent members of the international community - namely Turkey, which committed the terrible act, and the United States - have not officially acknowledged that the genocide occurred.



Flawless Production Inc., the company in charge of making the film, is committed to bringing the truth to light and commemorating the lives and deaths of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Remembering and acknowledging the truth about genocide is the only way to prevent similar offenses from occurring in the future, which is one reason why it is so important that people learn the history behind this terrible event. As Hitler once said in justifying the slaughter of the Jews, “Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?”



Through the support of generous individuals, the production team of “Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love” will create a socially and historically significant piece of art that will finally tell the real story of the Armenian people and their suffering. The team is seeking $875,000 to produce, develop and distribute the content. Due to the political and historical controversy surrounding the event, conventional studio financing has been very difficult to come by, which is why it is so important that members of the public contribute to the project.



Depending on their level of contribution, donors will be eligible to receive numerous perks, including DVD copies of the movie, t-shirts, official movie posters, and even the opportunity to appear in the film, attend the premiere, or receive producer credit.



About “Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love”

The film "Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love" is inspired by a true story of an intellectual family living in post-invasion Armenia who encounter the atrocities surrounding the senseless murders of their family and friends. The fundraising campaign presents an opportunity to get involved and tell this story to the world. The objective is to prompt millions of Americans to think about what happened to the Armenian people and hopefully prevent anything like this from happening again. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/armenia-feature-film-to-commemorate-100-years-of-the-armenian-genocide.