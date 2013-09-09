Creature Productions Is the Go to Spot for All Things Creative Video

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Creature Productions, a video production company specializing in the production of web, corporate and animated videos, believes there’s no better way to spread the word about a business or event than a great online marketing video. The company based in Haslemere, Surrey, UK includes a passionately innovative team that uses the fantastic medium that is a well-produced video much to their advantage. “This medium really works to build trust for our clients with their customers. It’s an engaging way to build customer confidence and really show what their company has to offer. We’re very happy to work with this effective marketing avenue. It makes us look very good.” said Ewan Horlock, Owner, Creature Productions.



Confident that no matter what the industry Creature Productions can customize a video production package to suit the needs of their clients the company also keeps an eye on budget. Animated videos with a range of motion graphics and title sequences as well as video production for digital media, web videos and promotional video content is offered. Video editing for website promotional shorts and DVD’s for internal sales and marketing are also a staple services for this innovative company.



For more information visit http://creatureproductions.co.uk/.



CONTACT: Ewan Horlock

info@creatureproductions.co.uk

07816351718