Crecca Law Firm Is Now New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The Crecca Law Firm, in Albuquerque NM, announced their new corporate name and identity: New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC. The new name reflects the company’s core area of practice: personal injury and accident claims. The name change was a decision made considering that New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC has a great deal of expertise in areas of personal injury law, helping people who suffer from accidents involving trucks, dog bites, wrongful death and medical malpractice to name just a few.



New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC has a successful proven track record. The law firm was able to get a client, involved in a car rollover, a six-figure confidential settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit in Albuquerque.



Another example of a case that the respected Albuquerque law firm has won includes a slip and fall case. In this particular case the firm was able to get a $150,000 settlement for the defendant.



New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC has also taken on some very high profile cases. One of those cases included a premises liability suit. The attorneys who handled that case were able to get their client a jury verdict of $10.2 million. $8.2 million was for compensatory damages and $2 million was for punitive damages. A $425,000 settlement was rewarded to a client in a medical malpractice suit, and another case involved a client with a back injury. The law firm was able to win a $875,000 settlement in that back injury case. There was another case involving a client who was burned, and the law firm was able to secure a settlement of $1.7 million.



"We have all the experience needed to win cases. It does not matter how big or small a case may seem, we will work very hard to make sure that our clients get the money that they deserve" announces Alexander Crecca, Attorney and Counselor at Law, President of New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC. "We realize that people only have one chance at getting the settlement that they deserve, and that is why we work so hard" Crecca added.



New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC do not charge any fees at the beginning of a case, and the law firm is only paid if they win their client’s case. The client never pays any fees unless the law firm can win their case.



Over the years the law firm has represented clients involved in many different types of personal injury cases that range from basic slip and falls accidents to major medical malpractice cases.



Best of all the law firm offers people the chance to contact them free of charge, and they will be able to provide a person with an honest case assessment, all for free with no obligation. All a person needs to do is pick up the phone or send them an email.



Alexander Crecca, Attorney and Counselor at Law, President of New Mexico Injury Attorneys, PC is licensed to practice law in the state courts of New Mexico; the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico and the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of New Mexico, New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice. He has a Certification in Taking & Defending Depositions from the National Institute for Trial Advocacy. He is currently serving on the Board of the Albuquerque Bar Association.



