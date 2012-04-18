Verge Solutions Announces New Credentialing Customer, Basin Healthcare Center

Odessa, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Verge Solutions has added a new customer, Basin Healthcare Center, to their growing list of VSuite clients. Basin Healthcare Center, signed an agreement with Verge Solutions in the summer of 2012, to receive the following VSuite solutions: Regulatory Compliance, Credentialing, and Committee Management. Verge Solutions provides an integrated, single sign-on suite of solutions, VSuite, which helps hospitals and health systems to become more efficient. VSuite users share information across all of the modules, which are managed with a robust, time-saving committee management tool.



“With Verge, I have become more efficient, more confident, and I can see the paperwork, as well as view all of the regulatory and TJC standards that are required,” stated Gail Knous, Chief Compliance Officer at Basin Healthcare Center. On the level of service, she noted, “Verge Solutions puts my mind at ease, knowing how to handle problems and quickly find solutions. We have a conference call every Monday, and it is like calling my own business office at the hospital, they are always there for me.”



Verge Solutions offers 100% web-based solutions for managing process improvement in hospitals and health systems. VSuite modules work together to automate and integrate information and processes, resulting in increased efficiency and improved quality of care. Solutions include Regulatory and Accreditation Compliance, Incident Management, Claims Management, Patient Relations, Committee Workflow Management, Credentialing (FPPE/OPPE Management), Workers Comp, Peer Review and Patient Safety Organization Management. Verge Solutions provides excellent, reliable service with monthly trainings and roundtables to help healthcare facilities improve their overall quality of care.