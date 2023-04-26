Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Credit Acceptance Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Credit Acceptance Corporation (directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Southfield, MI based Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. On January 4, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Attorney General's Office announced the filing of a complaint against Credit Acceptance. The lawsuit alleged that Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lender, hid the true costs of its borrowings, used aggressive debt-collection tactics, and violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other investor-protection laws.



Those who purchased shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.