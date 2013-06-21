Credit Card Customer Analytics - New Report Available

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Credit Card Customer Analytics"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Credit Card Customer Analytics is a powerful interactive tool providing direct answers to the questions which are central to developing a customer-centric product and marketing strategy. It speeds up the analysis of the global credit card customer by offering essential insight at a country and demographic level across 21 countries.
Scope of this Report
- Global consumer data, drawn from Datamonitor's annual survey of 27,000 consumers in 21 countries.
- Detailed insight into the cards consumers hold, including credit card penetration, application channels, premium branding and what is top of wallet.
- Granular data on product features and how important these are to credit card choice. Includes rewards, contactless, and promotional pricing.
- Deep insight into switchers. Identifies the groups looking for a new card, and then the product features these customers want from a new issuer.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
At a global level, 20% of all credit card holders are likely to look for a new card in the near future. Over 77% of these switchers will be attracted by low rates and fees, while just under half want reward points. Contactless is a feature 13.3% of switchers will look for in a new credit card.
Just under 10% of all consumers report that they have a contactless credit card. The wealthier the cardholder, the greater the penetration and awareness of this feature. Over 11% of mass affluent report they have a contactless card, compared to 8.3% with little or no liquid wealth.
Only 51% of all credit cards are seen as top of wallet, with 6.1% reported as dormant by consumers. A further 8.1% carry only a balance and are not used for new transactions. In terms of repayments, 66% of credit card holders pay their balance in full each month.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How can I develop product propositions to grow my credit card portfolio?
- Which are the under-penetrated consumer groups, and what product or service features are they looking for?
- What proportion of consumers in my market are transactors, and which are revolvers? How does my market compare with the global average?
- How important are reward points to consumers in my market, and how does this compare to cashback or insurance benefits?
- What is the penetration of contactless functionality from the customer perspective? How important is this in their choice of credit card?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Credit Card Retention Strategies
- Emerging Opportunities in Italy's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in China's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- UK Personal Injury Litigation 2012
- Emerging Opportunities in Russia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Hungary's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Cards Customer Service - How to Achieve Excellence
- Emerging Opportunities in Singapore's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in South Korea's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape