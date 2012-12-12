Credit Card Identity Theft Protection - How Credit Card Number Protection Works

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- When it comes to credit card usage and identity theft protection, there is no way around it: Keeping the charge card number close to the vest deters “shoulder surfers” – those people who stand behind one in line and look over one’s shoulder to steal the number – from getting what they need to make high-cost purchases such as cars and boats. All a sneaky, underhanded thief needs is one piece of a person’s personal data to go on a shopping spree of epic proportions. That is why using some common sense while conducting business with a credit card is so important. For example, carry a charge card in a separate compartment from other items. Demand that a cashier or clerk sees a photo ID when someone is paying for a purchase with a card. This ascertains that the face on the person holding the card is the same face as the one whose name the card is in.



Other credit card protection ideas include not allowing any other person to use the card. Do keep the card in sight as much as possible. Restaurants and other establishments often take the card to another place for processing; an unscrupulous server or clerk may store the information on the card for an identity thief to use later. Also, be sure to question multiple swipes of a card. Sometimes the first swipe doesn’t properly read the magnetic strip, so another try is necessary. By the same token, smart ID thieves will use that second swipe to transfer the card’s data to a storage device and then copy it onto another card later. Don’t use a credit card on an unsecured Website. There is a small lock in the lower right corner of a monitor or in the status bar; this indicates the site is secure. If the lock is not visible, assume the site in not secure and withhold the data. Never say a card number over a cell phone, as others might hear it and steal it. Unless one can go to a private, quiet place to give the number to a vendor, call the business back from the house phone.



