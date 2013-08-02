New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Credit Card Market Size and Forecast in Colombia to 2017: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the cards and payment industry covering the credit card market in Colombia. It provides insights into the market size and growth potentials of Colombian cards and payment industry for the following categories by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume:
- Overall Card Industry Size and Forecast
- Credit card Category Size and Forecast.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of credit card industry in Colombia
- It provides current values for credit card for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It provides break-up of the credit card market by transaction volume and transaction value
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the credit card market in Colombia
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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